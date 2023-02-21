Private industrial estates set to take off in State

February 21, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The history of industries in Kerala has taken a new turn with foundations being laid on Friday for the State’s first private industrial estate - Edanadu Industrial Estate under Pathanamthitta Industrial Promotion Private Limited.

Sources in the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) said around 40 more proposals from investers were in different stages of preparation and expected to come up before the State Level Selection Committee under the Industries and Commerce departments.

An order from the Industries department on February 17 said the State Level Selection Committee approved four applications from developers that included Pathanamthitta Industrial Promotion Pvt. Ltd. Two of the other proposals had come from Kottayam while one more proposal from Pathanamthitta had been approved.

The other firm proposals that were expected to come up before the approval committee included one each from Kannur, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Palakkad districts, KSSIA sources said.

The concept of private industrial estates was mooted in the Industrial and Commerce Policy 2017 with the conviction that industrial enclaves were the best vehicles of industrial development in the State. The Private Industrial Estate Scheme envisaged empowering private entities to develop industrial estates on the lines of the ones established by the government.

These government-supervised enclaves — industrial estates, development areas or plots, industrial parks and zones — had common facilities managed by agencies such as Kinfra, KSIDC, District Industries Centres, and the Small Industries Development Corporation.

When the concept of private industrial estates was proposed in 2017, the minimum land requirement was placed at 50 acres or more. However, the modified policy in 2022 prescribed a minimum required extent of 25 acres in panchayats and 15 acres in municipalities and corporation areas considering land availability. It was further modified to allow the private estates to be set up in 10 acres or more.

A standard design factory needed five acres. In both cases, the land identified for the purpose should not fall under enlisted green belt and forests or under ESA, CRZ and under the purview of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and the Wetland Act 2008.

The private industrial estates could be developed by private promoters, companies, cooperatives, charitable societies, registered partnerships, consortium of micro, small and medium enterprises etc. The government would extend an assistance of ₹30 lakh per acre subject to a maximum of ₹3 crore for infrastructure such as electricity, water, road and drainage.