Private hospitals in Ernakulam asked to set up FLTCs

KOCHI

25 April 2021 19:54 IST

Collector urges them to get themselves empanelled under Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi

Private hospitals have been directed to set up first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) for category A patients (asymptomatic or mild cases) and make COVID-19 outpatient services available for people recovering at home to take X-rays or get blood tests done three days after testing positive for the virus.

District Collector S. Suhas has directed all private hospitals to get themselves empanelled under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) within two days. The price cap set by the State government for COVID-19 treatment applies to KASP-empanelled hospitals, for treatment of patients referred from a government facility or KASP beneficiaries. All private hospitals will set aside 25% of their beds for COVID treatment.

The Collector met with managements of private hospitals on Sunday to ensure the contribution of private hospitals towards treating COVID patients and handling the recent surge in cases that the district has been witnessing.

Private hospitals have been directed to arrange telemedicine services for category A patients to facilitate their recovery at home itself. It was suggested at the meeting that hospitals could offer separate telemedicine and home quarantine packages.

Control rooms

Taluk-level control rooms will begin functioning from Sunday onwards to make available treatment in private and government facilities for patients within the taluk limits.

A committee has been appointed to monitor bed availability and other COVID-related measures taken at private hospitals, and a report will be submitted to the District Collector daily. The district administration will take steps to ensure that private hospitals have access to oxygen vendors. Private hospitals are required to keep the district administration informed daily of the oxygen availability at the facility and details of buffer stock of oxygen.

Health officials said the administration was also considering turning a private medical college into a COVID treatment centre. While issues of staff shortage persisted in hospitals across the district, a mass recruitment drive was under way, they said.