Private hospitals briefed on COVID-19 guidelines

The district administration on Wednesday held video-conferencing with private hospitals in which guidelines to deal with COVID-19 infection were issued to them.

Assistant Collector M.S. Madhavikutty led the video-conferencing session in which medical experts including WHO consultant P.S. Ragesh and Deputy DMO K. Savitha interacted with doctors of 92 hospitals in the district.

Many wanted to know if they could continue to be on duty if someone in the family had recently returned from overseas. They were told to continue, unless unwell. They should, however, stay away from the rest of the relatives at home.

The hospitals were told that in case samples of a COVID-19 suspected patient are sent for testing at NIV, Alappuzha, this could only be done through the control room. In case of any confirmation of the disease in a patient under treatment, the patient should continue at the private hospital, provided it was equipped for this.

Should there be a patient, recently returned from abroad, the control room should be intimated and based on the health department’s instruction, the patient should be taken to a designated government hospital.