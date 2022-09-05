Private hospital nurses’ service norms: HC seeks response of State

Plea seeks directive to implement expert panel recommendations

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 05, 2022 19:51 IST

The Kerala High Court has sought the response of the State government to a writ petition seeking a directive to implement the recommendations of an expert committee constituted to examine the working conditions of nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes in terms of a Supreme Court directive.

The petition was filed by the Indian Professional Nurses Association. According to the petition, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to constitute a committee to make recommendations to improve the working conditions and pay scales of nurses working in private hospitals and nursing homes, which could ultimately be given the form of legislation by the State or the Centre.

The petitioner pointed out that the Prof. Jagadeesh Prasad Expert Committee constituted by the Centre had noted that adequate salary and basic facilities were not provided to nurses employed in private hospitals and nursing homes. Besides, their service conditions were really pathetic.

Recommendations

The committees’ recommendations included giving salaries and providing working conditions such as leave and enactment of a law for implementing these recommendations.

Despite the recommendations, no steps had been taken to implement them either by the Centre or State. In fact, the petitioner had given a representation to the Chief Minister seeking to implement the recommendations. However, the State government was yet to consider the representation.

