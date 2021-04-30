Private buses to suspend services from May 1

KOCHI

30 April 2021 00:33 IST

Resurgent COVID-19 situation cited as the reason

A bulk of private bus operators in the State have decided to submit G-form and take a temporary break from service from May 1, due to the resurgent COVID-19 situation and declaration of vast number of localities in urban and rural areas as containment zones, the All Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Organisation has said.

Bus operators had requested the government to desist from collecting the quarterly tax for the April-June period. But the government has not responded to this, although May 15 is the last day to pay the tax. The decision to submit G-form is not a strike declaration. Bus operators, who want to and can afford to, can continue operating services, said T. Gopinathan, general secretary of the organisation in a release.

Advertising

Advertising