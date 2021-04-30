Kochi

Private buses to suspend services from May 1

A bulk of private bus operators in the State have decided to submit G-form and take a temporary break from service from May 1, due to the resurgent COVID-19 situation and declaration of vast number of localities in urban and rural areas as containment zones, the All Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Organisation has said.

Bus operators had requested the government to desist from collecting the quarterly tax for the April-June period. But the government has not responded to this, although May 15 is the last day to pay the tax. The decision to submit G-form is not a strike declaration. Bus operators, who want to and can afford to, can continue operating services, said T. Gopinathan, general secretary of the organisation in a release.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 12:34:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/private-buses-to-suspend-services-from-may-1/article34444711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY