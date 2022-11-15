Private bus strike in Ernakulam on Wednesday

Around 1,400 private buses in the district that serve Kochi city and its suburbs will go off the road on Wednesday after bus workers and bus owners declared a day’s token strike.
Ernakulam District Bus Owners’ and Workers’ Combined Forum general convener K.B. Suneer said bus workers and owners demanded end to “atrocities” against bus workers . “The police are charging cases on “silly” grounds, bringing the workers under great pressure. This must end,” he said.
Bus owners and workers welcomed action against erring ones but foisting cases on them was being vehemently opposed, Mr. Suneer added.
