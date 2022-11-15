Private bus strike in Ernakulam on Wednesday

November 15, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Around 1,400 private buses in the district that serve Kochi city and its suburbs will go off the road on Wednesday after bus workers and bus owners declared a day’s token strike. 

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam District Bus Owners’ and Workers’ Combined Forum general convener K.B. Suneer said bus workers and owners demanded end to “atrocities” against bus workers . “The police are charging cases on “silly” grounds, bringing the workers under great pressure. This must end,” he said.  

Bus owners and workers welcomed action against erring ones but foisting cases on them was being vehemently opposed, Mr. Suneer added.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

public transport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US