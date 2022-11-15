  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private bus strike in Ernakulam on Wednesday

November 15, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Around 1,400 private buses in the district that serve Kochi city and its suburbs will go off the road on Wednesday after bus workers and bus owners declared a day’s token strike. 

Ernakulam District Bus Owners’ and Workers’ Combined Forum general convener K.B. Suneer said bus workers and owners demanded end to “atrocities” against bus workers . “The police are charging cases on “silly” grounds, bringing the workers under great pressure. This must end,” he said.  

Bus owners and workers welcomed action against erring ones but foisting cases on them was being vehemently opposed, Mr. Suneer added.  

Related Topics

public transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.