Private bus strike hampers movement of people in suburban Kochi

October 31, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 2,000 private buses in Ernakulam district stayed off the road on October 31 as they joined a one-day token State-wide strike called by four unions of bus workers and owners demanding, among other things, an immediate hike in the ticket rates paid by students using private buses.

Commuters in the city were found struggling to catch public transport services even as the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated extra schedules to destinations such as the Kerala High Court, Thevara and Vyttila. People reaching the city from areas such as Kumbalangi, Chellanam, Ezhupunna, and Aroor were hard pressed to reach their workplaces. Extra schedules were operated from most of the KSRTC depots in Ernakulam.

The bus strike did not seriously affect the functioning of government offices, which witnessed near normal level of attendance. An official at the district civil station said the bus strike had not affected the functioning of the civil station and the collectorate offices in Kakkanad.

Meanwhile, the striking trade unions, Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Association, Kerala Bus Transporters’ Association, Kerala Bus Operators’ Forum, and Kerala Bus Operators’ Organisation, have warned that they will be forced to go on an indefinite strike from the third week of November if their demands were not met.

The striking bus operators are also demanding that the permits of buses operating long-distance services be renewed immediately. They alleged that the long-distance operators had not got their permits renewed in favour of the KSRTC, which was operating buses on those routes.

