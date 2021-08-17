A private bus service that operates with clockwork precision

KOCHI

17 August 2021 17:15 IST

Unnikuttan, a private bus operating in the Paravur-Moothakunnam-Malyankara route is felicitated by a residents’ association, for its punctuality and exceptional service in the last 22 years.

Sticking to the clock without fail for 22 long years is no small thing.

Even more so for a public transport service, which is often derided for their erratic timings and sudden cancellations.

Unnikuttan, a private bus operating in the Paravur-Moothakunnam-Malyankara route has been an exception operating on the dot all these years. So much so that people gauge the time based on the timing of the service. The exemplary behaviour of its crew towards the commuters has further endeared Unnikuttan to the local people.

Advertising

Advertising

So, it was no wonder when a residents’ association, Snehatheeram, at Malyankara chose to felicitate them.

“Most of the private buses operating in the route either stopped the services or switched to more lucrative routes when a bridge came up in Malyankara long back. But this service continues till day and people here have a developed bond with it,” said Sinoj N.S, committee, a member of Snehatheeram.

Shihab Hassankutty, the driver of the bus for the last 17 years, is insistent to the point of obsession in operating the service on time. Never did he think of leaving the bus even now while operating for half the daily wages amidst the Covid-19 blues. “Even when I have to take leave, I ensure a replacement to operate the service,” he said.

Biju Joy who originally owned the bus now operates it in partnership with two others. His partners Ittira P.C. and Monsy Painadath also take turns as conductors.

“The income from the services goes into a joint account, part of which is invested back in sustaining the service. The felicitation is a recognition, and more importantly, a reassurance by the people that they are with us. That is an added responsibility to operate the service without break,” said Mr. Joy.

Recognition, however, is nothing new to Unnikuttan and its crew as their flawless operations even during the deluge of 2018 were appreciated.

“We don’t cancel trips even if there is only one passenger. People have that trust that we will operate the service no matter what,” said Mr. Ittira.