Private bus drivers booked for rash driving in Kochi

August 25, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two private bus drivers were booked and both the buses were taken into custody by the Palarivattom police after they almost knocked down an autorickshaw, injuring its occupants while engaged in rash and dangerous racing on the busy stretch between Aluva and Ernakulam on Thursday around 4 p.m.

Both the buses were headed towards Kaloor from Edappally. The incident took place near Renai Medicity hospital when one of the buses overtook the other in a dangerous manner.

In the process, the bus knocked the autorickshaw, which had just taken U-turn near the hospital and was headed in the same direction, throwing the driver and two passengers on to the road. The autorickshaw driver was left with a bump on his head.

The Palarivattom police registered a case on a petition lodged by the autorickshaw driver.

