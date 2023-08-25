HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private bus drivers booked for rash driving in Kochi

August 25, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two private bus drivers were booked and both the buses were taken into custody by the Palarivattom police after they almost knocked down an autorickshaw, injuring its occupants while engaged in rash and dangerous racing on the busy stretch between Aluva and Ernakulam on Thursday around 4 p.m.

Both the buses were headed towards Kaloor from Edappally. The incident took place near Renai Medicity hospital when one of the buses overtook the other in a dangerous manner.

In the process, the bus knocked the autorickshaw, which had just taken U-turn near the hospital and was headed in the same direction, throwing the driver and two passengers on to the road. The autorickshaw driver was left with a bump on his head.

The Palarivattom police registered a case on a petition lodged by the autorickshaw driver.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.