Private bus driver booked for drunk driving

May 23, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalady police on Monday registered a case against the driver of a private bus for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accused is Ramesh Appukuttan, 39, of Ayyampuzha. The bus, which operated on the Kalady-Angamaly route, was also taken into custody.

The incident happened on Monday around 7 p.m. The police were alerted after passengers of the bus turned suspicious about the driver.

He was booked under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicle Act.