ADVERTISEMENT

Masked assailant stabs bus conductor to death in Kerala

Updated - September 01, 2024 07:48 am IST

Published - August 31, 2024 03:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The incident took place aboard the bus operating on the Kakkanad-Medical College-Aluva route

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representation only | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A private bus conductor was stabbed to death aboard the bus in the presence of passengers at HMT Junction in Kalamassery here on August 31 (Saturday) noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Anish Mathew, 34, of Senapathy in Idukki district. Reportedly, the victim was stabbed at least thrice on his neck and back leaving him collapsed on the floor of the bus in a pool of blood even as a few passengers who were disembarking looked on shell-shocked. Though he was rushed to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, he was declared brought dead.

The Kalamassery police have since then taken into custody a suspect, a resident of Kalamassery, from near the Kalamassery railway station premises. Reportedly, the suspect’s partner used to be a regular passenger on the bus in which the victim used to work. According to the police, the suspect, who has a few cases against him, had threatened the victim in the past as well.

The incident took place aboard the bus operating on the Kakkanad-Medical College-Aluva route. The bus used to end the afternoon service at HMT Junction and hence only a few passengers were on board at the time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Even as they were alighting, the assailant ran into the bus and, without provocation, stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife, said the police. CCTV footage from the neighbourhood showed a masked man running away from the bus with a knife. The police registered a case and immediately launched a manhunt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US