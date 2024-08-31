GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Masked assailant stabs bus conductor to death in Kerala

The incident took place aboard the bus operating on the Kakkanad-Medical College-Aluva route

Updated - September 01, 2024 07:48 am IST

Published - August 31, 2024 03:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representation only | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A private bus conductor was stabbed to death aboard the bus in the presence of passengers at HMT Junction in Kalamassery here on August 31 (Saturday) noon.

The deceased was identified as Anish Mathew, 34, of Senapathy in Idukki district. Reportedly, the victim was stabbed at least thrice on his neck and back leaving him collapsed on the floor of the bus in a pool of blood even as a few passengers who were disembarking looked on shell-shocked. Though he was rushed to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, he was declared brought dead.

The Kalamassery police have since then taken into custody a suspect, a resident of Kalamassery, from near the Kalamassery railway station premises. Reportedly, the suspect’s partner used to be a regular passenger on the bus in which the victim used to work. According to the police, the suspect, who has a few cases against him, had threatened the victim in the past as well.

The incident took place aboard the bus operating on the Kakkanad-Medical College-Aluva route. The bus used to end the afternoon service at HMT Junction and hence only a few passengers were on board at the time.

Even as they were alighting, the assailant ran into the bus and, without provocation, stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife, said the police. CCTV footage from the neighbourhood showed a masked man running away from the bus with a knife. The police registered a case and immediately launched a manhunt.

