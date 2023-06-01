ADVERTISEMENT

Private agencies begin collection of waste from city streets

June 01, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Haritha Karma Sena to collect waste from households; agencies to pick up refuse from collection points for processing; 1 kg of waste to attract a service charge of ₹4

The Hindu Bureau

Private agencies began collection and processing of biodegradable waste in the city on Thursday.

It is for the first time in decades that the Kochi Corporation is engaging private agencies for the job, which it had been performing earlier. The civic body had earlier decided not to transport waste to Brahmapuram following the March 2 fire.

Tech Farm India Private Limited, High Range Farm and Polymer Solutions, and We Care Shopping, the three agencies approved by the Suchitwa Mission, began collection and transportation of waste on the day. Members of the Haritha Karma Sena collected refuse from households and handed it over to the agencies.

The city was divided into three zones and assigned to each agency. Each agency will handle at least 50 tonnes of waste a day. The agencies will pick up waste from collection points in their own vehicles for processing. One kilogram of waste will attract a service charge of ₹4.

Traffic snarls

Meanwhile, traffic snarls on city streets delayed collection of waste from some points. A few vehicles from the West Kochi sector took waste to Brahmapuram on the day following confusion over transportation of waste and delay in vehicles reaching collection points.

The civic authorities said around 10 lorries transported waste to Brahmapuram following confusion in the system. The issue was later sorted out, said a civic administrator.

Officials were issued directions not to allow transportation of waste from the city to Brahmapuram. Directions were also issued to fully hand over waste to the designated private agencies in the coming days, the official said.

The Corporation plans to continue the alternative system of waste management till a permanent solution is arrived at. At present, the proposal of BPCL Kochi Refinery to set up a compressed biogas plant at Brahmapuram is under the active consideration of the civic body and the State government.

