Privacy is ultimate sanctity of individual: HC

June 28, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Observing that privacy is the ultimate expression of sanctity of an individual, the Kerala High Court has directed the State Police Chief to take steps to remove the images, identity, and video of a victim in a case registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

“There cannot be dignity to an individual without privacy. It is a constitutional value founded on fundamental rights. Privacy with its attended values assures dignity to the individual. Dignity is the core which unites fundamental rights. Privacy is the constitutional core of human dignity,” Justice K. Babu, while passing the order, recently observed.

The order came on a petition filed by a victim in a case registered by the Thodupuzha police when her name, images, and details were uploaded and published on online media links and YouTube channels.

When humiliation and cyberattack became unbearable, she submitted complaints before the Idukki District Superintendent of Police requesting him to take immediate steps for the removal of her images, videos, defamatory statements and other details from the online media links and YouTube channels.

The petitioner who was running a beauty and massage parlour was deprived of her right to perform her profession. Besides, circulation of her name, images, etc., on social media encroached on her privacy.