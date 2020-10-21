Prithviraj tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Prithviraj tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The actor-filmmaker, who was shooting for his forthcoming movie Jana Gana Mana, took to the social media to announce the development. Dijo Jose Anthony, the director of the film, was also confirmed positive.

Stating that strict protocols were in place with regard to COVID-19 regulations on the location, Mr. Prithviraj said that all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and the tests were repeated after the last day of the shoot in the courtroom set created for the film.

“Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I’m asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to go into quarantine and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work as early as possible,” Mr. Prithviraj said.