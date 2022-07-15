Prison term for accused in Valappatanam ISIS case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court, Ernakulam, on Friday sentenced the three convicts hailing from Kannur to imprisonment ranging from seven to six years in the Valappattanman ISIS case.

The case was registered after some persons from Kannur were found to have joined the ISIS in 2016. The NIA, which took over the case, found that the accused had provided support for the ISIS and attempted to travel out of India to join the ISIS/Daish in Syria to fight for its cause.

The court imposed seven-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 each on Midilaj, first accused, and U.K. Hamsa, fifth accused, while Abdul Razaq, second accused, was sentenced to six-year imprisonment. A fine of ₹40,000 was imposed on him.

The court had found all the accused guilty of offences for being a member of a terrorist organisation and giving support to a terrorist organisation under Sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and also for offences under Sections 120(B) (conspiracy) and 125(waging war against the government) of the Indian Penal Code.