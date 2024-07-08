ADVERTISEMENT

Prison inmate collapses, dies in Kochi

Published - July 08, 2024 06:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An inmate collapsed and died in what is suspected to be a case of cardiac arrest at the district jail in Kakkanad on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Girish, 47, of Aroor, Alappuzha. He was engaged in agricultural activities in the prison compound when he collapsed around 9.30 a.m. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, where he was declared brought dead.

Girish was in judicial custody in a theft case since February. The Infopark police have registered a case. Further proceedings, including an autopsy, would be held on Tuesday.

