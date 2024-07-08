GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prison inmate collapses, dies in Kochi

Published - July 08, 2024 06:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An inmate collapsed and died in what is suspected to be a case of cardiac arrest at the district jail in Kakkanad on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Girish, 47, of Aroor, Alappuzha. He was engaged in agricultural activities in the prison compound when he collapsed around 9.30 a.m. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, where he was declared brought dead.

Girish was in judicial custody in a theft case since February. The Infopark police have registered a case. Further proceedings, including an autopsy, would be held on Tuesday.

Related Topics

death / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.