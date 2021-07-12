‘Priority to welfare of students, marginalised’

KOCHI

12 July 2021 23:59 IST

Jafar Malik at helm of Ernakulam district

Priority would be accorded to welfare of students and marginalised sections of society, Jafar Malik, who assumed charge as District Collector of Ernakulam on Monday evening, said.

S. Suhas, who was appointed MD of RBDCK, handed over charge of Collector to Mr. Malik.

Steps would be taken so that officials of the Health department would work in tandem with Kudumbashree, anganwadi and Asha workers, to help provide educational and other support to students affected by the pandemic. Issues across the district would be redressed by ensuring the cooperation of all government employees. Measures would also be taken for making constructive intervention in the State government’s projects. In addition, land acquisition would be completed in a time-bound manner, Mr. Malik said.

Advertising

Advertising

The new Collector’s wife, Afsana Parveen, who is based at the collectorate as District Development Commissioner (DDC); District Panchayat President Ullas Thomas; Additional District Magistrate M.S. Shajahan; Sub Collector Haris Rasheed; and Assistant Collector Sachin Yadav were among those present. Mr. Malik spoke of how emphasis would be given to priority projects announced by the State government, including of agencies like RBDCK and CSML. An action plan in this regard would be readied.

“I will directly monitor projects to bring people from the transgender community, differently abled people and tribespeople into the mainstream. Attention will also be given to the mental health of children and others who have been forced to confine themselves to their houses due to the pandemic”.

He said that confidence-building measures would be initiated in all departments and exhorted employees to work with dedication. Marking attendance and physical presence in the office alone was not sufficient. Those who shirked their responsibility would be taken to task, he said.