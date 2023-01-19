Priority projects to be identified in consultation with CM, says K. V. Thomas

January 19, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - KOCHI

In his new responsibility as the special representative of the State government in New Delhi, which comes with a Cabinet rank, dissident Congress leader K.V. Thomas is expected to liaison with officials and the Central government for taking forward the projects that require the Central nod. From getting an All India Institute of Medical Sciences established in the State to bargaining for the State’s share of GST, getting back a high-speed rail project on track and securing assistance to inland waterways projects, it is a long way to go for the former Union Minister. The priority projects will be identified in consultation with the Chief Minister and plans worked out, says the veteran politician.

The relationship of Mr. Thomas, a long-time Parliamentarian, turned sour with the Congress after the party denied him the ticket to contest the 2019 Parliament election. Prof. Thomas was the only sitting MP of the party in the State who was denied the opportunity to contest.

The party chose Hibi Eden, the then Ernakulam MLA, over Mr. Thomas to contest the election.

Though a dejected Mr. Thomas had tried to mend his relationship with the party through parleys with Sonia Gandhi, it didn’t work in his favour. The new regime in the All India Congress Committee led by Rahul Gandhi was unwilling even to give him even an audience, which hurt the once trouble-shooter of the party in the Parliament.

It was his decision to participate in a national seminar on the Centre-State relationship, which was organised in Kannur in connection with the party Congress of the CPI(M), ignoring the party dictates that worsened his decades-old relationship with the organisation. Though the Congress State leadership angrily responded to his overtures to the CPI(M) by removing him from the Political Affairs Committee and the State Executive of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Prof. Thomas maintained that he continued to be a Congress member. He argues that only the national leadership of the party could act against him since he was a member of the All India Congress Committee. Mr. Thomas cemented his ties with the CPI(M) by openly campaigning for the party candidate in the Thrikkakara bypoll.

Though the CPI(M) suffered a humiliating defeat in the bypoll, the party kept its word and accommodated him by offering the post, which was held by A. Sambath, a former MP of the CPI(M) .

ADVERTISEMENT