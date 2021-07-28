Priority for buses in green mobility corridors

Kochi

28 July 2021 00:48 IST

Efforts will be made to accord priority to buses in the six green-mobility corridors that KMTA has envisaged, it is learnt.

This is aimed at promoting public transport, in tune with the rationalisation of bus routes that has been envisaged under the Mobilise Your City programme. Generally, the right of way of buses is prioritised over that of private vehicles in such corridors. Steps will also have to be taken to encourage setting up of pedestrian underpasses at busy junctions in these corridors, so that all types of vehicles can move at constant speed, without putting the life of pedestrians at risk, officials said.

The green mobility corridors that are planned include Kodungalloor-Eramalloor (52 km), Poothotta-Angamaly via Seaport-Airport Road (48 km), Thoppumpady-M.G. Road-Thammanam-Kakkanad (25 km), Aluva-Angamaly (15 km) and Goshree-Munambam stretches, with extension to Paravur (30 km).

Bus priority corridors would also necessitate creation of dedicated bays at bus stops, so that buses parked in front do not hold up those from behind. In addition, routes and bus stops ought to be numbered, since it helps impart information to passengers, they said.