Printing of driving licences, registration certificates has started, govt. informs HC

April 10, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has informed the Kerala High Court that the printing of driving licences and registration certificates has resumed from April 1 and started dispatching them to eligible persons.

The submission was made when a writ petition seeking a directive to the Motor Vehicle department to issue hard copies of driving licenses and registration certificates came up for hearing. The printing of the cards were delayed since last November after the private firm engaged in the printing of the documents stopped the service in the wake of mounting arrears. For licences, registration certificates, and the renewal of driving licences, ₹200 was charged as printing fee and ₹45 as postal fee in advance.

After the payment, the applicants were being asked through messages to download the documents from the DigiLocker and m-Parivahan mobile app. There was no justification for asking the applicants to download the documents, instead of sending the hard copies to the applicants, petitioner contended. The court closed the petition in the view of the submission made by the government.

