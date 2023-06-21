Printer told to compensate author for charging additional cost, not delivering book in time

June 21, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a printing press to pay a compensation of ₹31,460 to an author for failure to complete the printing of a book in time thus depriving the owner the opportunity to release it at a function.

A division bench of the commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidya T.N. passed the verdict on a petition filed by Kochi-based Thomas George against Teresa Printers and New Indian Press.

The bench observed that the author could not release his book at an event attended by the Goa Governor owing to failure on the part of the printer in delivering service in time.

As per the petition, the printer had agreed to deliver 500 copies of the petitioner’s book History and Science of Numbers in word format at a cost of ₹31, 690 by the end of July 2016. However, the printer allegedly failed to keep his word and delivered the books on a different format only on August 11, 2016 and that too at an additional cost of ₹16,460.

Subsequently, the petitioner approached the Commission seeking refund of ₹l6,460 incurred towards the additional cost, ₹10,000 towards the mental agony and hardship suffered, ₹15,000 towards deficiency in service and unfair trade practice committed by the printer, and ₹10,000 towards the cost of proceedings.

The complainant produced 14 documents in support of his claims. Though the Commission issued notice to the printer, he did not file his version.

Subsequently, the Commission passed a verdict asking the printer to pay ₹16,460 towards additional cost incurred by the petitioner, ₹10,000 towards mental agony and hardship suffered by the petitioner, and another ₹5,000 as towards the cost of proceedings.

In the event, the printer failed to comply with the verdict within 30 days, he would be liable to pay an interest of 5.50% on the first two payments.

