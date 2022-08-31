Prime Minister to arrive in Kochi for two-day visit

Mr. Modi will kick off the second day’s programme with the commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, Vikrant, on Friday at 9.30 a.m.

Kochi
August 31, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kochi for a two-day visit on Thursday evening.

The special aircraft of Indian Air Force will land at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 4.25 p.m. He will be accorded an official reception at the airport as per the protocol.

He will leave by road for a public meeting, scheduled as unofficial, in the vicinity of the airport at 4.30 p.m. The meeting will last 30 minutes after which Mr. Modi will leave by road to visit the Sri Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi Temple in Kalady at 5.05 p.m. He will be there till 5.45 p.m. before leaving for the CIAL convention centre by road.

Mr. Modi will dedicate various projects of Kochi Metro and Indian Railways at 6 p.m. The programme will last till 6.45 p.m. Mr. Modi will then depart for INS Garuda Air Station in Kochi from CIAL by a MI-17 Helicopter. He will leave for Taj Malabar by road and reach there at 7.30 p.m.

Mr. Modi will kick off the second day’s programme with the commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, Vikrant, on Friday at 9.30 a.m. The programme will last till 11.15 a.m. after which he will leave for the INS Garuda Air Station. He will arrive at CIAL by a MI-17 Helicopter at 11.50 a.m.

Virtual launches and inaugurations

The Prime Minister is to virtually launch Kochi Metro’s 1.8 km-long Pettah-SN Junction extension, and lay the foundation for the 11.2 km-long Infopark extension from CIAL auditorium on Thursday evening. He is also to virtually launch redevelopment works of Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Kollam railway stations.

Mr. Modi will leave for Mangaluru by the Special Indian Air Force aircraft at 11.55 p.m.

