Prime Minister likely to launch Water Metro project during his Kerala visit

April 19, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will in all likelihood launch the ₹747-crore Kochi Water Metro project alongside the flaging off of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25, it is reliably learnt.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has kept a fleet of nine ferries ready for operation in the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad corridors soon after the launch of the project. Extensive trial runs were conducted on the two routes during the past several months. Even as an official confirmation is awaited from the Central and State governments on the launch of the project during the Prime Minister’s Kerala visit, it will in all probability be commissioned by Mr. Modi when he begins his two-day visit to Kerala from April 24, sources said.

The launch of the Water Metro is already delayed by over two years. During this time, electric hybrid ferries went on to win the iconic Gussies Electric Boat Award-2022 in the commercial ferry category. The award was instituted in memory of Gustave Trouve, a French electrical engineer who had 75 patents.

The ferries are part of a fleet of 78 such vessels that will be launched as part of the Water Metro project in the Greater Kochi area. Considered the waterway extension of the Kochi metro, the ferries will link 36 terminals along 15 routes, connecting 10 islands with mainland Kochi.

The project is said to be the first such in Asia, where this many ferries operate under a single command and control system.

The Cochin Shipyard delivered a total of nine 100-passenger ferries to KMRL earlier this year. The delivery of another 14 ferries is expected to follow suit by year-end. It will be followed by the roll-out of fifty-five 50-passenger ferries.