Prime accused in murder attempt case held

Kochi

07 July 2021 01:07 IST

The Kalady police have arrested the prime accused in a case related to the murder attempt of a youngster.

The arrested was identified as Shyam Kumar, 34, of Kalady. The youngster by the name Godbin was hit on the head with an iron rod on April 8.

Three accused had already been arrested in the case. He had gone into hiding with the rest of the accused in various places in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

He was arrested from Chalakudy by an investigation team formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The arrested reportedly had 20-odd cases against him at various rural police stations.

The murder attempt was reportedly made in vengeance against reporting another assault with the police.

A team led by DySP E.P. Regi, inspector B. Santhosh, sub inspectors T.L. Stepto John, T.A. Davis, Rajendran, and Sathish Kumar, assistant sub inspector Abdul Sathar, senior civil police officers Najash, Navwab, Rejith, and Ignatius made the arrest.

LSD stamps seized

In a joint operation, the Central police and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) on Tuesday arrested three persons allegedly with five LSD stamps, a premier drug.

The arrested were identified as Roshan Shalin, 20, Denil, 20, residents of Chittoor, and Elvin Jose, 23, a resident of Cheranalloor. They were nabbed from the South railway station.