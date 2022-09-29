Prime accused in Kaloor murder arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

The prime accused in the murder of a youth following a musical event in front of the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kaloor on Saturday night, was nabbed from Mysore by a Kochi police team with the assistance of the Karnataka police.

The accused, Mohammed Hassan, 24, of Kasaragod had been charged with stabbing Rajesh M.R. after the latter and other organisers of the event questioned Hassan for allegedly misbehaving with a woman. Hassan’s friend Abhishek John of Thiruvananthapuram was arrested on Tuesday.

Hassan had escaped to Tamil Nadu, before crossing over to Mysore after shaving his beard and cutting his hair to hide his identity. The police shared his sketches with the Karnataka police and found that he was receiving help from a friend in Mysore. The accused had been charged earlier in drugs cases in Kasaragod and Kochi.