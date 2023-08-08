ADVERTISEMENT

Primary work to reduce impact of Brahmapuram fire on nearby waterbodies completed, PCB tells NGT

August 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that works amounting to ₹1.48 crore have been initiated at the Brahmapuram dumping yard to check the possibility of contaminated ash percolating into the nearby Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal had earlier pulled up the board and the Kochi Corporation for the delay in initiating remedial measures to check water and air pollution following the massive fire at the site on March 2. It had also proposed scientific measures to reduce the impact of the fire that lasted for nearly 12 days.

ALSO READ
Biomining of legacy waste at Brahmapuram likely to begin only by year-end

In an updated status report dated August 7, the Chief Environmental Engineer of the board in Ernakulam stated that about 50,000-sq.m. area was covered using tarpaulin to prevent seepage of rainwater into the burnt waste heaps as part of primary work. Two bunds were constructed to restrain the flow of toxic ash mixed with rainwater to the downstream of Chitrapuzha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It included a primary clarifier with restraining bunds for sedimentation of burnt ash particles and collection of floating objects. The second bund was constructed on the downstream of the first bund and exposed to phytoplasma plant, which will filter dissolved ashes and heavy metals to further purify the water before reaching the waterbody. The area of primary clarifier is around 1,482 sq.m. while the secondary clarifier is about 800 sq.m.

The Bench had earlier asked the departments concerned to make a concerted effort to ensure that the health of the citizens is not affected by air and water-borne diseases owing to the presence of toxic waste at the Brahmapuram dumping yard following the fire on March 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US