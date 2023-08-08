HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Primary work to reduce impact of Brahmapuram fire on nearby waterbodies completed, PCB tells NGT

August 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that works amounting to ₹1.48 crore have been initiated at the Brahmapuram dumping yard to check the possibility of contaminated ash percolating into the nearby Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal had earlier pulled up the board and the Kochi Corporation for the delay in initiating remedial measures to check water and air pollution following the massive fire at the site on March 2. It had also proposed scientific measures to reduce the impact of the fire that lasted for nearly 12 days.

ALSO READ
Biomining of legacy waste at Brahmapuram likely to begin only by year-end

In an updated status report dated August 7, the Chief Environmental Engineer of the board in Ernakulam stated that about 50,000-sq.m. area was covered using tarpaulin to prevent seepage of rainwater into the burnt waste heaps as part of primary work. Two bunds were constructed to restrain the flow of toxic ash mixed with rainwater to the downstream of Chitrapuzha.

It included a primary clarifier with restraining bunds for sedimentation of burnt ash particles and collection of floating objects. The second bund was constructed on the downstream of the first bund and exposed to phytoplasma plant, which will filter dissolved ashes and heavy metals to further purify the water before reaching the waterbody. The area of primary clarifier is around 1,482 sq.m. while the secondary clarifier is about 800 sq.m.

The Bench had earlier asked the departments concerned to make a concerted effort to ensure that the health of the citizens is not affected by air and water-borne diseases owing to the presence of toxic waste at the Brahmapuram dumping yard following the fire on March 2.

Related Topics

Kochi / water pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.