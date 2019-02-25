Primary schools in district all set to go high-tech

Soon, primary and upper primary schools in Ernakulam will turn ‘smart’.

The move to make primary and upper primary schools hi-tech is part of the State-wide initiative of the General Education Department. It is part of the government’s Public Education Rejuvenation Mission. Computer labs will come up in schools as part of the programme. The hi-tech project was first rolled out in Classes 7 to 12.

The Department has decided to hold a survey to asses the existing IT infrastructure in primary and upper primary schools in the district. The government’s Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will be responsible for implementing the project. It will be supported by the Kerala Infrastrcuture Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The select schools will get laptops, multimedia projectors, projector ceiling mounting kit, USB speakers and screens.

All schools will be provided with high speed broadband internet connectivity. The survey results will provide the authorities with inputs on whether the security and safety features on the campuses need to be improved to install the lab facilities.

The laptops and projectors will have comprehensive warranty. Schools will not have the liability of maintaining the machines. KITE will impart specific IT training to teachers in primary and upper primary sections as part of the project.

Already, over 4,000 classrooms at the high school level have turned hi-tech in Ernakulam. Students have been exposed to various IT and tech-related devices and systems as part of the hi-tech school project. Ernakulam alone has 5,036 little KITEs under 175 units.

Teachers have been also trained using the Samagra resource portal developed by KITE, which enables them to undertake lesson planning in digital form. It also has a bouquet of digital resources in the form of video, animation, pictures, audio and simulations.