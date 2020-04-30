Primary contacts of Alathurlorry driver test negative

Alathur panchayat in the district heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as the primary contacts of a tipper lorry driver from there who was under treatment for COVID-19 at Idukki were tested negative.
The man from Kizhakkankadu, near Alathur, was tested positive for the virus, and was under treatment at Idukki. The swab tests of his parents, wife, two children, and several other people who had come in contact with him at Alathur were found negative.
However, the results of 10 others, including a person who travelled to Idukki along with him, were yet to come.
The district administration had declared Alathur panchayat as a hot spot on April 28. Concerns rose among the people as it was found that the man in question had reached a grocery shop, a vegetable shop and a chicken shop at Alathur.
