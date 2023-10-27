Prima facie materials against accused in Karuvannur case, says court

October 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Court trying the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud case on Friday held that there were prima facie materials to believe that the accused had committed the offence alleged against them.

Special Judge Shibu Thomas, who considered the bail applications of CPI(M) leader P. R. Aravindakshan and C. K. Jilse, who were arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the case booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, observed that there were reasonable grounds for him to believe that the petitioners were guilty of the offences alleged to have been committed by them.

The judge made the observations while dismissing the bail pleas of the accused on Friday.

The judge felt that the petitioners were not justified in seeking bail, considering the totality of the situation that emerged in the case. The risk of the accused influencing and intimidating the witnesses and tampering with the evidence cannot be ruled out considering the nature of the allegations against the petitioners, the stake involved and the gravity of offences alleged to have been committed by them, the court noted.

The documents in the case, relied upon by the ED, strongly supported a compelling case about the involvement of the petitioners in the commission of a serious offence of money laundering, the judge noted.

The court also considered the fact that the petitioners were politically connected and wielded high influence in society to deny them bail.

The judge also noted that some of the important witnesses in the case were affiliated with the same political party as that of the accused. The court, which examined material relied upon by the prosecution, also noted the “inexplicable silence of the petitioners in disclosing the source and manner from where and how” huge amounts were acquired by them.

