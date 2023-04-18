Priests who blamed Cardinal must quit canonical forums and apologise, says lay group

April 18, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KOCHI

In the wake of the supreme tribunal of the Catholic Church giving a clean chit to Cardinal George Alencherry in the controversial Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocesan land deals, members of the curia and presbyteral council should quit the canonical fora and tender an apology for spreading calumny against the Cardinal, said Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi (United Forum for Protection of the Church), a lay people’s group.

The group, which has been supportive of the Major Archbishop and the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church, claimed here that the “rebel priests” had “spread lies” and raised complaints against the Cardinal. But the campaign has been rejected outright by the supreme tribunal now.

The forum said if the rebel priests accepted the authority of the Pope and the Church hierarchy, they should own up their mistakes and work to re-establish peace in the Church. The group also claimed that former archdiocesan administrator Archbishop Jacob Manathodath and priests misinterpreted papal orders and prepared the ground for mounting personal attacks on the Cardinal. These activities have now been exposed by the highest tribunal of the Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forum leaders Mathai Muthirenthy and Jimmy Puthirikkal called on apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath seeking to initiate action under the canon law against those who engaged in false propaganda against the Cardinal.

The order of the supreme tribunal was passed in January this year. It came to public attention on Monday after its copy was passed on to the apostolic administrator by the apostolic nunciature in India through a letter dated April 3, 2023.

On the other hand, the forum of priests, calling for making good the losses suffered by the archeparchy in the land deals, claimed the Vatican tribunal verdict, released at this point of time, could only lead to confusion. The forum held that there was an impression that the supreme tribunal had given a clean chit to the Cardinal in the land deal case, but it was not so.

ADVERTISEMENT