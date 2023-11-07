HamberMenu
Priests reiterate rejection of Thazhath’s stand on liturgy issue

November 07, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A spokesman of a group of priests from the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church addresses the media at the archbishop’s house in Kochi on Tuesday.

A spokesman of a group of priests from the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church addresses the media at the archbishop’s house in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church have reiterated their repudiation of the stand taken by apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath on Mass celebration.

The apostolic administrator had not fulfilled his moral responsibility to convey to the Pope demand by lay people and priests of the archdiocese for a fully people-facing Mass, said a statement issued by the priests after a meeting in Kochi on Tuesday.

“Archbishop Thazhath’s way of functioning damages the very image of the Pope, who insists that the Church is not only the Pope and bishops but also the people of God. Synodality as advocated by the Church means that everyone must be heard,” the priests said in their statement.

Archbishop Thazhath, instead of conveying to the Pope that there is an impasse in the archdiocese regarding the way the Mass is celebrated, has created a wrong impression that a few priests and the faithful are objecting to the synod’s decision on unified Mass. “The apostolic administrator’s ego does not allow him to admit the problems he has created on his own,” the priests alleged. Instead of solving the problem, the archbishop closed down the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica and the archdiocesan minor seminary, they said.

The priests also blamed the Congregation for the Oriental Churches in Rome for not listening to their demand for removing the apostolic administrator. The synodal decision on Mass celebration, taken in contravention of the laid down procedures, would not be accepted by the archdiocese, the priests said.

