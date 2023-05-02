Priests’ meet vows to stop division of archdiocese as delegation leaves for Rome

May 02, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting of more than 200 priests of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly here on Tuesday vowed not to allow the division of the archdiocese.

A statement issued by Athiroopatha Samarakshana Samiti (forum for protection of the archdiocese) said groups led by Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry and apostolic administrator archbishop Andrews Thazhath were trying to serve their own interests by dividing the archdiocese.

Samiti convener Father Sebastian Thalian said that after Archbishop Thazhath took charge as apostolic administrator, the archdiocese had witnessed “anti-Church”, “autocratic” rule, which did not consider the opinion of canonical bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was held at the major archbishop’s house in the wake of reports that a four-member team led by the Cardinal and comprising Archbishop Thazhath had left for Rome to meet the Vatican state secretary and head of the Congregation for Oriental Churches on May 4. The priests said a letter sent by the Cardinal to bishops indicated that the visit to Rome was to find a permanent solution to problems facing the archdiocese.

However, Father Thalian said the visit to Rome had not been discussed with priests and lay people. The delegation to Rome will only trigger another controversy over the possible division of the archdiocese. Those who wish to settle the issues should take the path of reconciliation and dialogues. A petition has been drawn up by a majority of the priests, and it has been sent to Rome, Fr. Thalian said in the statement.

Meanwhile, a letter from the major archbishop to the priests and the faithful said that members of the team from here would meet Vatican officials on May 4. The team comprises archbishops Mathew Moolakkatt, Joseph Perumthottam, and Joseph Pamplany along with the Cardinal and apostolic administrator.

ADVERTISEMENT