Priests’ meet rejects apostolic administrator’s proposals

August 04, 2022

Forum expresses resolve to continue with fully congregation-facing Mass

A meeting of priests of the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly here on Thursday under the aegis of Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samiti (forum for the protection of the archdiocese) has rejected the proposals by Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, who has recently been appointed as the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese. Senior priest and member of the Samity Father Jose Vailikodath said that the priests expressed their resolve to continue with the fully congregation-facing Mass celebration.

The priests demanded that the restitution recommended by the Vatican in connection with the controversial land deals in the archdiocese should be implemented. The priests also alleged that the former apostolic administrator of the archdiocese Archbishop Antony Kariyil was asked to step down without even being served a show-cause notice. The action is “un Christian” and did not follow the Canon Law.

Archbishop Kariyil had requested the Synod of Bishops to appoint an auxiliary bishop for the archdiocese. However, that request had not been heard so far. However, there appears to be a hurry now in appointing an auxiliary bishop. This indicates “vested interests”, the priests alleged.

Laity forum Almaya Munnettam has commended the priests for apprising bishop Thazhathil of the stance of the archdiocese on the issue of celebration of mass.