Kochi

Priests’ meet rejects apostolic administrator’s proposals

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 04, 2022 19:58 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 19:58 IST

A meeting of priests of the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly here on Thursday under the aegis of Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samiti (forum for the protection of the archdiocese) has rejected the proposals by Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, who has recently been appointed as the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese. Senior priest and member of the Samity Father Jose Vailikodath said that the priests expressed their resolve to continue with the fully congregation-facing Mass celebration.

The priests demanded that the restitution recommended by the Vatican in connection with the controversial land deals in the archdiocese should be implemented. The priests also alleged that the former apostolic administrator of the archdiocese Archbishop Antony Kariyil was asked to step down without even being served a show-cause notice. The action is “un Christian” and did not follow the Canon Law.

Synodal decision on Mass triggered a crisis-like situation, says Archbishop

Archbishop Kariyil had requested the Synod of Bishops to appoint an auxiliary bishop for the archdiocese. However, that request had not been heard so far. However, there appears to be a hurry now in appointing an auxiliary bishop. This indicates “vested interests”, the priests alleged.

