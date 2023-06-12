Priests, lay people reiterate demand to continue people-facing Mass as Synod meet begins

June 12, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Groups of lay people and priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, opposed to the unified Mass, have declared that there will be no compromise with the Synod on the demand to continue the fully congregation-facing Mass in the archdiocese.

The groups have dug their heels in as an emergency Synod of bishops of the Church began here at the Church headquarters at St. Thomas Mount on Monday to find a solution to the long-drawn dispute over liturgy.

Representatives of the St. Mary’s cathedral parish of the archdiocese, Jomon Chathoth and Tomy Puthussery, began a hunger strike in front of the cathedral demanding reopening of the church. The members of the parish will also begin a relay prayer session in front of the cathedral for the next four days during which the Synod meets.

Secretary of the archdiocesan presbyteral council Father Kuriakose Mundadan wrote to the bishops that if the Synod took a decision unacceptable to the faithful depending solely on a synodal majority vote, “such a decision will be vehemently opposed and rejected by the archeparchy”. The letter also warned that if the St. Mary’s Cathedral, the principal church of the archdiocese, was not reopened, “there will be a wider commotion among the laity”. The basilica was closed by the civil authorities on December 23, 2022, following unsavoury incidents inside the church.

Meanwhile, the Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithy comprising priests of the archdiocese reiterated that there would be no compromise with the Synod. A statement from senior priest Jose Vailikodath said any attempt to impose a synodal decision would be resisted. The Synod should imbibe the spirit of Synodality or walking together as appealed to bishops by Pope Francis, Father Vailikodath said.

“A fully congregation-facing Mass has been the tradition here for over the past 60 years, and the synod violated the procedures in 2021 to ban the fully congregation-facing Mass,” said Father Vailikodath.

