Priests’ group defy synod order, people-facing mass to continue

The vast majority of priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church have refused to accept a circular from Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil and apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur on June 21 ordering them to celebrate at least one Mass in the synod-prescribed format in all churches on Sundays and days of obligation from July 3.

Thattil and Puthur have “cheated” the priests, and the religious and lay community in the archdiocese once again, say the priests, describing the circular issued after a special online synod on June 14 and 19.

Instead of solving the dispute over the Mass, they have brought out a note that will light the fire of strife and deepen the division, says senior priest Jose Vailikodath, spokesman for priests’ forum Athirupatha Samrakshan Samiti or group for protection of the archdiocese.

The circular on June 21 is seen as a climbdown for the synod and an attempt to calm agitated priests after they were threatened on June 9 with automatic excommunication if they do not switch fully to synod Mass from July 3. The circular triggered open criticism from among synod members and groups of priests in other dioceses. The group of bishops who questioned the excommunication threat described the circular as reeking of the Middle Ages.

The mode of Mass celebration has deeply vexed the 4.25-million-strong Eastern Rite Church since November 28, 2021 when the synod ordered a uniform mode of mass celebration for all the dioceses. However, Ernakulam-Angamaly, the largest unit with about half-a-million followers, has continuously expressed its desire to follow the tradition of full people-facing Mass.

To this day the synod stands firm in its demand for the unified mode of Mass in which the priest faced people for the liturgy of the word and turned to the altar for the liturgy of the sacrament.

While all the dioceses have accepted the synod decision, the vast majority of the lay community, priests, and religious in Ernakulam-Angamaly have said they want to continue the tradition of full people facing mass. The archdiocese has also expressed its wish that the full people-facing Mass be recognised as a liturgical variant or for it to be recognised as an entity within the Catholic fold but outside the Syro-Malabar hierarchy.

The priests’ dissent note on Saturday said the latest circular was aimed at a full switchover to the synod Mass and indicated that the top two functionaries of the Church were still under pressure from a caucus.