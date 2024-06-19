GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Priests from Mananthavady seek reconciliation on Mass issue 

Updated - June 19, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of priests from the Mananthavady diocese have said that the decision of the major archbishop, apostolic administrator, and the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church to implement the unified Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese from July 3 and an accompanying warning of automatic expulsion from the Catholic communion of those who did not heed the circular are “immature and inappropriate”.

“The decision of the fathers of the Church is heart-renting,” wrote the group of 25 priests, who called on them to adopt the path of reconciliation and dialogue, inspired by the Holy Spirit.

It would be appropriate if the archdiocese is allowed to continue status quo for now after which dialogues could be initiated. A committee comprising papal delegate archbishop Cyril Vasil, apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur, and lay people may be constituted to arrive at a mutually acceptable point, the priests said.

The joint circular on the unified Mass may be re-examined and everyone brought under one umbrella to embrace to the greater glory of the Syro-Malabar Church and the preservation of the tradition, the priests said.

Related Topics

religion and belief / Kochi / Kerala

