Team of priests from Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese meets apostolic nuncio in Delhi

May 11, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Speculations are rife over a meeting between apostolic nuncio in Delhi (Vatican ambassador in India), and a team of senior priests from Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese on Thursday.

According to sources, the team of priests comprising Frs. Antony Narikulam, Kuriakose Mundadan, Biju Perumayan and Jose Edassery, met the nuncio for a first round of meeting Thursday morning and is scheduled to meet him again later today.

The visit of priests from Ernakulam assumes significance amid speculations that they will get an answer regarding the liturgical dispute in the archdiocese and controversy over land deals by Cardinal George Alencherry.

The Cardinal and members of the permanent synod had visited Rome recently to hold discussions on these issues. Nothing is known of the outcome of the discussions in Rome as the church hierarchy has meticulously avoided speaking to the press or the faithful of the archdiocese.

A letter from the Cardinal to the church members after his Rome visit said the results of the discussions in the Vatican would be known in due course of time. He requested the faithful to avoid public comments to foster unity in the archdiocese.