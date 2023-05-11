ADVERTISEMENT

Team of priests from Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese meets apostolic nuncio in Delhi

May 11, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Team of priests from Ernakulam-Angamaly meets apostolic nuncio in Delhi

K A Martin

Speculations are rife over a meeting between apostolic nuncio in Delhi (Vatican ambassador in India), and a team of senior priests from Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese on Thursday.

According to sources, the team of priests comprising Frs. Antony Narikulam, Kuriakose Mundadan, Biju Perumayan and Jose Edassery, met the nuncio for a first round of meeting Thursday morning and is scheduled to meet him again later today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Explained | The ongoing row over Mass celebration in the Syro-Malabar Church

The visit of priests from Ernakulam assumes significance amid speculations that they will get an answer regarding the liturgical dispute in the archdiocese and controversy over land deals by Cardinal George Alencherry.

The Cardinal and members of the permanent synod had visited Rome recently to hold discussions on these issues. Nothing is known of the outcome of the discussions in Rome as the church hierarchy has meticulously avoided speaking to the press or the faithful of the archdiocese.

A letter from the Cardinal to the church members after his Rome visit said the results of the discussions in the Vatican would be known in due course of time. He requested the faithful to avoid public comments to foster unity in the archdiocese.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US