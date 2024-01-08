Priests’ forum suggests one head for Syro-Malabar Church and Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese as “ideal”

January 08, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

A forum of priests of the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, representing the vast majority of the clerics, has said it will be an “ideal solution” to the vexatious issue of Mass liturgy if the major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church also heads the archdiocese.

The informal body of priests — Archdiocesan Protection Forum — said in a letter to the ongoing synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church: “The most ideal solution shall be the new major archbishop remains the archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly” and he celebrates both forms of Mass in the archeparchy — the synodal Mass for occasions befitting the entire Syro-Malabar Church and people-facing Mass for occasions for the archeparchy.

The priests also warned against any move to delink the archeparchy and create a new See for the new major archbishop. Delinking implies the acceptance that the major archbishop does not want to celebrate Mass facing the people on any occasion or the fact that celebrating the synodal Mass in any of the churches of the archeparchy has been made impossible, including in the cathedral.

Accepting these two situations imply creating a new See for the new major archbishop and recognising the mode of Mass that is practised in the archeparchy as an alternative mode of celebration. If delinking is tied to the acceptance of people facing a licit alternative it will help resolve the issue and it can be done only with the “magnanimity” of the synod. “History will term it a moment of grace in the history of the Syro-Malabar Church and only in such a situation, delinking will make sense to the faithful and larger society,” the priests added.

Christmas Mass

They also said that according to the Pope’s message and in accordance with the discussion with the papal delegate almost all the parishes had a Christmas Mass in the synodal form. But the next day Mass was celebrated facing the people for “pastoral and reasons of conscience”. There were troubles only in the parishes where the parish priests were adamant that they would celebrate only the synodal form of Mass. There were problems also in parishes where the parish priest insisted that he would celebrate one Mass facing the people and the other in synodal form.

The forum of priests also said that people facing Mass is a “natural outcome of the directives of Sacrosanctum Concilium of Vatican II” and “since 1962 onwards it is our practice to say mass versus populum and pastorally impossible for us to replace it by synodal form”.