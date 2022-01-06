Priests’ forum seeks exemption for archdiocese on uniform Mass

KOCHI

06 January 2022 23:11 IST

Memorandum to be submitted to 30th Synod of Bishops of Syro-Malabar Church

The Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi (forum for protection of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly), comprising members of the community of priests of the archdiocese, said it would submit a memorandum to the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church to either permanently exempt the archdiocese from the purview of a synodal decision in August last year on the way the Mass is celebrated or to grant a special privilege to celebrate the Mass as it is being done now.

The 30th Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church will begin here at Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad, near Kochi, on January 7 and conclude on January 15. The samithi expressed the hope the synod would be an occasion to reconcile the differences of opinion over the way the Mass is celebrated in the archdiocese.

Senior priests Sebastian Thalian and Jose Vailikkodath of the samithi and leader of Alamaya Munnettam (a collective of lay people) Binu John said a Bishop had been consecrated in the Antiochian rite in the Kottayam archdiocese despite it being a part of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church. It was thus clear that uniformity was not practical in the Syro-Malabar Church, they said.

The synod ruled in August last year that the Mass should be celebrated with the celebrant (priest) facing the congregation (participants) for the first part, and then face away from the congregation for the second half. However, over the last half-a-century, the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese has been practising fully congregation-facing Mass. The synod has recommended the new way of Mass celebration without consultation or discussions, the samithi leaders said.

The decision on uniform Mass celebration was an instance of imposition from top and does not jell with Pope Francis’ ideas and was not in keeping with the spirit of the Second Vatican Council, they said.

The priests and lay members also said that it was not right for Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, an accused in several civil cases, to continue as the president of the Synod of Bishops.