Priests’ forum says synod Mass will be offered on Christmas day

December 23, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

A forum of priests opposed to the synod Mass, comprising the vast majority of clerics in the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabar Church, has said that Mass will be offered in the synod-prescribed format on Christmas day in all the parishes of the archdiocese.

Senior priest Jose Vailikodath, spokesman for Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithy (forum for protection of the archdiocese comprising priests) said the full congregation-facing Mass would continue in future.

Fr. Vailikodath said in his statement on Saturday that the need of the hour was to avoid an impasse in the parishes. The way forward to accept Pope’s appeal was to reach an agreement between the ad hoc committee of priests and the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese bishop Bosco Puthur through an initiative of papal delegate archbishop Cyril Vasil.

The agreement was that congregation-facing Mass would continue until a situation arose in which it would be possible to celebrate the synod Mass without disrupting pastoral care, the priests’ forum said.

A ‘deal’ in place

Though the agreement was not signed, there was an understanding and a “deal” now, said the priests. “Archbishop Vasil has issued instructions to submit the agreement at the next meeting of the synod of bishops. It is clear now that the understanding has to be carried forward through the synod,” Fr. Vailikodath added in his communication.

The priests reiterated their stand that Pope Francis addressed the archdiocese on December 7 without hearing the views of lay people, religious and priests. They also expressed regret that the agreement with the ad hoc committee of priests could not be signed.