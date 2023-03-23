ADVERTISEMENT

Priests’ forum rejects pastoral letter from apostolic administrator

March 23, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The vast majority of faithful and priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese have decided not to read the pastoral letter issued by apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath ahead of Easter.

The pastoral letter has been issued to be read out during the Mass on March 26. However, “against the background of the apostolic administrator himself creating a crisis in pastoral care against a fully congregation-facing Mass celebration, the faithful and priests have rejected the pastoral letter,” said a statement issued by Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi (group for protecting the archdiocese) here on Thursday.

Samithi convenor Father Sebastian Thalian and spokesperson Father Jose Vailikodath alleged that the pastoral letter ended with a call for reconciliation. It is a masquerade for imposing the Synodal decision to implement a 50:50 Mass formula in which the priest celebrating the Mass faced the congregation for the first half and turned away from them for the rest of the ceremonies.

The words and analogies used in the pastoral letter ring hollow considering the behaviour of the apostolic administrator in the past, the Samithi leaders alleged. They said it was the stubbornness of the administrator that led to the closure of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the archdiocese in December. The church is yet to be reopened. Besides, the administrator, they alleged, had appointed Father Antony Puthuvelil, who led attempts to create trouble in the basilica cathedral on the eve of Christmas last year, as the vicar of the parish at Moozhikulam.

The Samithi leaders also claimed that the apostolic administrator had filed police cases against his own priests. Under these circumstances, the pastoral letter was a heap of hypocrisies and was being rejected, they said.

