Priests’ forum rejects inquiry commission constituted by apostolic administrator

December 29, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi (council for the protection of the archdiocese), a forum of priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has rejected the commission constituted by apostolic administrator Mar Andrews Thazhath to probe the events on December 23 and 24 at the St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral here.

“We, the priests and the faithful of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, are sorry to say that we do not accept this commission,” said a letter from the priests’ forum to Varghese Pottackal, protosyncellus of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy on Thursday. Copies of the letter have been marked to Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, apostolic administrator, Dicastery for Oriental Churches, nunciature in India, and all bishops of the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The letter, issued by senior priest Father Sebastian Thalian, convenor of the archdiocese protection council, said that it was through social media that they came to know of the appointment of the commission.

The priests’ forum said there were two parties in the picture - the aggrieved party, comprising priests and lay people in the archdiocese, and the hostile party, comprising the so-called Marthoma Nazrani Sangham (council of St. Thomas Christians). To ensure justice, the commission must have members who are acceptable to both parties. “Unfortunately, without prejudice, the commission members are aligned with the hostile party, and the aggrieved party was excluded from the outset,” the letter said.

The priests also alleged that basilica administrator Father Antony Poothavely and those aligned to him formed the band of supporters of the apostolic administrator, and that they were the ones involved in desecrating and committing sacrilege at the basilica cathedral. Under these circumstances, when real culprits are left out, “we are pretty sure that the report of the commission would be biased,” the priests’ forum said. They also alleged that archbishop Thazhath had wilfully sabotaged the terms of peaceful discussions with three bishops on November 25.

The letter also claimed that the closure of the cathedral basilica was a drama scripted by the apostolic administrator as the church that was officially closed by the police was reopened by Father Poothavely. The parish council of the cathedral basilica had passed a resolution to the effect that they would not accept the administrator. It was against that backdrop that the cathedral administrator entered the church while continuous prayers and Mass were going on on December 23.

The basilica administrator was also heard saying that he wanted to celebrate the Synodal Mass then and there, the priests claimed in the letter. The standoff led to fisticuffs and use of expletives against priests offering the Mass, the letter claimed. Lights were switched off, but the Mass continued under candle lights.

The altar at which Pope John Paul II offered the Mass on his visit to Kochi in 1986 was pushed aside. The place was vandalised, and priests were assaulted even as the police looked on, the letter said. The prayers and Mass continued on December 24 when the district administration closed the cathedral basilica.

On the celebration of the Mass, the priests’ council said though the Synod had apparently taken a unanimous decision, as reported, dissenting notes were not recorded. With these forming the background, it is obvious that the apostolic administrator wants to get a favourable report from the inquiry commission. He wanted the commission to substantiate the conclusions that he had already reached, the letter from the priests claimed.