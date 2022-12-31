Priests’ forum demands action against those behind desecration of church

December 31, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Athiroopatha Sarakshana Samthi, a forum of priests of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, condemned members of Marthoma Nazrani Sangham, who, according to the forum, were involved in the alleged desecration of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the archdiocese, and abuse of sacraments on December 23 and 24.

Samithi spokesperson Father Jose Vailikodath said a resolution was passed at a meeting of priests at the archbishop’s house on Friday. The resolution alleged that Nazrani Sangham members were also involved in the alleged unleashing of violence in the church on November 27.

Despite such developments, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, allowed them to participate in the midnight Mass and celebrations at the headquarters of the Church at St. Thomas Mount. This set a bad example, and the Major Archbishop must step down from his position, the resolution said.

The priests also demanded an inquiry into the incidents and action against the guilty as per Canon law.

Meanwhile, the forum announced that the protest programmes that were being organised at the forane church level had been postponed following the passing of Pope Benedict XVI. The forum also expressed deep sorrow at the death of one of the greatest theologians of the Catholic Church.