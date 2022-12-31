ADVERTISEMENT

Priests’ forum demands action against those behind desecration of church

December 31, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Priests also demand an inquiry into the incidents and action against guilty as per Canon law

The Hindu Bureau

Athiroopatha Sarakshana Samthi, a forum of priests of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, condemned members of Marthoma Nazrani Sangham, who, according to the forum, were involved in the alleged desecration of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the archdiocese, and abuse of sacraments on December 23 and 24.

Samithi spokesperson Father Jose Vailikodath said a resolution was passed at a meeting of priests at the archbishop’s house on Friday. The resolution alleged that Nazrani Sangham members were also involved in the alleged unleashing of violence in the church on November 27.

Despite such developments, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, allowed them to participate in the midnight Mass and celebrations at the headquarters of the Church at St. Thomas Mount. This set a bad example, and the Major Archbishop must step down from his position, the resolution said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The priests also demanded an inquiry into the incidents and action against the guilty as per Canon law.

Meanwhile, the forum announced that the protest programmes that were being organised at the forane church level had been postponed following the passing of Pope Benedict XVI. The forum also expressed deep sorrow at the death of one of the greatest theologians of the Catholic Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US