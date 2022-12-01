Priests demand reopening of St. Mary’s basilica

December 01, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

A group of priests staged a protest in front of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church on Thursday demanding that the basilica, which was closed by the district administration on Sunday, be reopened for Mass and prayers.

Father Sebastian Thalian, senior priest, said the demand would continue to be raised until the basilica was reopened.

The basilica was taken over by the police and handed over to the district administration on Sunday following tension between two groups within the archdiocese over Mass. While one group wanted the unified Mass to be implemented, the other vehemently opposed it. The groups were on the verge of a heated exchange on Sunday when the police intervened and took over the basilica.